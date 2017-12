Tunisian billionaire Slim Riahi speaks during a political meeting in Tunis, on September 30, 2011. Tunisians formed long lines to cast ballots on October 23 in the elections for a constituent assembly that will write a new constitution and appoint a president of a caretaker government, nine months after ousting a dictator and giving birth to the Arab Spring. AFP PHOTO / Hasna (Photo credit should read HASNA/AFP/Getty Images) | HASNA via Getty Images