L'Opep à la recherche de "la bonne décision pour les marchés"

Left to right: Russian energy minister Alexander Novak, Kuwait's Oil minister Essam al-Marzouk, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo and OPEC Conference President Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih attend the informal meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on the eve of the 173rd OPEC Conference in Vienna, on November 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JOE KLAMAR (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images) | JOE KLAMAR via Getty Images