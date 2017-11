Les enseignants de collèges et lycées en grève le 06 décembre prochain

TUNIS, TUNISIA - NOVEMBER 29: A group of teachers gathered in front of the National Education Ministry march to Al-Kasaba square, where the state house is, during a protest against the government's 2017 budget in Tunis, Tunisia on November 29, 2016. Protestors demanded the resignation of the National Education Minister Neji Jalloul. (Photo by Amine Landoulsi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images