Une créatrice s'engage contre l'utilisation du cuir dans la mode

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 28: Alexandra Lapp wearing mini jeans skirt from Levis, batik cashmere pullover from Heartbreaker in turquoise and pink, Jadicted silk blouse in turquoise, little purse bag from Chanel with golden Chanel sign, silver mirrored sunglasses from Le Specs and pink patent So Kate heels from Christian Louboutin on November 28, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images) | Christian Vierig via Getty Images