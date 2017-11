Yémen: 11 millions d'enfants ont désespérément besoin d'aide, alerte l'ONU

A malnourished Yemeni child receives treatment at a hospital in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, on November 21, 2017. The United Nations has warned that war-wracked Yemen faces a mass famine unless aid deliveries are allowed to enter the impoverished country. Some 17 million Yemenis are in desperate need of food, seven million of whom are at risk of famine, according to UN figures. The UN said in August that more than 20 million people are at risk from famine in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and | ABDO HYDER via Getty Images