Tunisie: Faute d'efficacité, cinq mécanismes d'emploi seront interrompus

Protesters are seen near tents in Metlaoui, Tunisia May 11, 2015. Few shops are open in the Tunisian town of Metlaoui and the local phosphate mine lies idle, blockaded by unemployed young men demanding the government fulfill the economic promises of their country's revolution. Dozens of protest tents are pitched across the rural town with placards calling for "Dignity" and "Work". REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi | Zoubeir Souissi / Reuters