Cuba honore Fidel Castro un an après sa mort

A giant poster of late former president Fidel Castro hangs on a building at the University of Havana to commemorate the first anniversary of his death, on November 25, 2017.On November 25 Cuba commemorates the first anniversary of the death of Fidel Castro, during an electoral process that will bring a change in president against a backdrop of economic recession, hostility from the United States, and stagnation in the reforms that have been implemented. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE (Phot | ADALBERTO ROQUE via Getty Images