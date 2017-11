Les pays exportateurs de gaz demandent des prix justes

(L to R front)Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Yahanguiri, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Bolivian President Evo Morales, Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang and Mohammad Hossein Adeli, general secretary of Gas Exporting Countries Forum waves during the family picture of the IV Gas Exporting Countries Summit in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia on November 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / AIZAR RALDES (Photo credit should read AIZAR RALDES/AFP/Getty Images) | AIZAR RALDES via Getty Images