Une université chinoise en forme de WC fait bien rire ses étudiants

This photo taken on September 21, 2017 shows an aerial view of the buliding of the Career and Entrepreneurship Comprehensive Service Base of University Graduates in Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province. China has another entry when it comes to buildings that look suspiciously like something else -- a 12-storey block at a university strongly resembling a giant toilet. / AFP PHOTO / STR / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) | STR via Getty Images