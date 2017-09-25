Les plats se colorent de bleu sur Instagram grâce à la "Blue Majik" et c'est magnifique
Pour des plats d'un bleu (d)étonnant? Rien de mieux que l'algue Blue Majik -proche de la spiruline riche en vitamines, minéraux et protéines- à ajouter à vos plats pour une nuance de bleu digne des plus grands peintres. Dernièrement, c'est la grande tendance sur Instagram.
La Blue Majik doit ses pigments bleutés à la présence dans l'algue de C-phycocyanine -une protéine riche en acides aminés connue pour ses propriétés antioxydantes et anti-inflammatoires. Un vrai cocktail qui aurait des vertus incomparables sur le cerveau et sur la qualité de la peau.
Comme la spiruline, la Blue Majik a une odeur de poisson déshydraté, mais qui se ressent pas vraiment au goût. Bien mélangée, elle se dissipe et teinte merveilleusement tous les plats.
Voici des clichés impressionnants qui témoigne de cette déferlante bleue naturelle.
Muesli and coconut yoghurt bowls @the_sunkissed_kitchen • Blue: @e3liveaustralia Blue Majik powder • Pink: Beetroot powder • Topped with lots of berries! 😊️😊️😊️ . . . #bluemajik #e3live #plantbased #nutrition #eatwell #healthyliving #healthyfood #raw #vegan #fitnessfood #bluespirulina #superfood #fitfoodie #smoothiebowl #eattherainbow #bluefood #e3livesustralia #lovetheblue 💙 Sent via @planoly #planoly
#Repost @sculptedpilates ・・・ I'm still figuring out the best setting but took too long fiddling with the ISO that my berries defrosted on me. They don't take long, right!? 😳😬😩🙈🙊 . Here are some precise facts about time: ⏰ experts say the best time to read something and remember it is 8am or 10pm. . . ⏰ China uses 1 time zone. When it is 10am in Beijing, the sun might just be rising in faraway Tibet, but clocks there would still read 10am. . ⏰ Benjamin Franklin proposed daylight saving time in 1784 while he was an American delegate in Paris. He saw it is as a way to saw wax used in candle making. . . ⏰ the us department of energy claims that 3 million fewer barrels of oil are used during daylight saving time thanks to a decrease in demand for electricity. . This smoothie 👇Inspired by @talinegabriel's two toned bowls. . 🌼 2 frozen bananas. 🌼 1/4 cup of frozen soaked cashews. 🌼 1/2 cup of oats. 🌼 1/2 cup of cauliflower powder/rice. 🌼 maca @sarifoodscompany and protein powder. 🌼 1 T of maple syrup. 🌼 used Blue Majik and beetroot crystals to make the colours! . Wanted to thank nensi @alltheworldisgreen and andy @vegan.dy for their sweet mentions! Also @vegeheroes for their feature of my ocean bowl! 🙌🙌🙏❤❤. . There are a few parties going on..have you all entered?! 🍁 @klaraslife and @laurafruitfairy are doing an autumn party! 🍊 @greensmoothiegourmet and @rachelsfitkitchen are doing a pumpkin party! 🍬 @vegan.dy is doing a blue party! . 🍈 @oatmeal_stories and @veganwhat are doing a fig party! 🍜 @fitness_bianca and @healthyeating_jo's buddha bowl party! . 🍰 @addictedtodates's no bake party! . . Happy bday to sassi @voilasassi!! 🍰🎂🍧🍩🍭🍬🍨🍦. . Catch you all later! 💕💕💕 . _________________________________________________ #ahealthynut #bestofvegan #plantstrong #picoftheday #foodstyling #vegan #vegansofig #whatveganseat #nicecream #smoothiebowls #breakfast #berries #thrivemags #letscookvegan #gloobyfood #foodstagram #yoga #postworkout #kaylaitsines #bbggirls #beautifulcuisines #toronto #myvitamix #feedfeed #bluemajik #eattherainbow #sharethelove #lovetheblue #bluemajikgirls 💙
A little post-workout "majik" 💙 - - Plain organic yogurt with blue majik powder (spirulina), local bee pollen, homemade granola, raw coconut flakes, hemp hearts, and Chia seeds. - - #bluemajik #spirulina #e3live #algae #healthyjoints #flexibility #postworkout #antiinflammatory #antioxidant #energy #vitality #endurance #fitmom #eatrealfood #breakfast #fuel #vegetarian
LIRE AUSSI: