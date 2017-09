Mexique: un séisme fait 248 morts, dont au moins 21 enfants

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Rescuers and residents look for victims amid the ruins of a building knocked down by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that jolted central Mexico damaging buildings, knocking out power and causing alarm throughout the capital on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. The earthquake comes 32 years after a magnitude-8.0 earthquake hit on September 19, 1985. (Photo by Christian Palma/Getty Images) | LatinContent via Getty Images