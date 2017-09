Fraude dans le tramway: la SETRAM double l'amende

Algerian workers look at the tramway arriving at a tram stop on May 1, 2013 during the inauguration of the first section of the tramway of Oran, Algeria. The tramway is part of a national project to create a rail transport network, that has started in Algiers and is expected to continue in several Algerian cities. AFP PHOTO AMAL BELALLOUFI (Photo credit should read AMAL BELALLOUFI/AFP/Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images