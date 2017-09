Sur la crise des Rohingyas, le discours ambigu d'Aung San Suu Kyi

TOPSHOT - Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives to deliver a national address in Naypyidaw on September 19, 2017.Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi reached out to the global community on September 19 in a broad appeal for support over a refugee crisis the UN has decried as 'ethnic cleansing', urging outsiders to help her nation unite across religious and ethnic lines and offering a pathway back to the country for some of the Rohingya Muslims forced to flee by army operations. / AFP PH | YE AUNG THU via Getty Images