Tunisie-Carcasse de mouton putréfiée : Un problème passé sous silence

A Palestinian man cleans the carcass of a lamb on September 12, 2016, in Gaza City as Muslims mark the first day of the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha.Muslims across the world celebrate the annual festival of Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. / AFP / MOHAMMED ABED (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images) | MOHAMMED ABED via Getty Images