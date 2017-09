Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia (C) walks to the Algerian Parliament and Council of Nation to attend a special session on November 12, 2008 in Algiers. Algeria's parliament approved controversial constitutional amendments on November 12 which will allow veteran President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to serve a third term. A combined total of 500 members of the upper and lower houses of parliament approved the amendments to the former French colony's constitution while only 21 voted against. There | FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images