Les ouragans Irma et Harvey devraient coûter 290 milliards de dollars aux États-Unis

A woman stands next to her home in the Baie Nettle area of Marigot, on September 10, 2017 on Saint-Martin island, devastated by Hurricane Irma. People on the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barts turn to the colossal task of rebuilding after Hurricane Irma laid waste to their infrastructure and shattered their lives. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images) | MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images