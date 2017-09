Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's president, speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Maduro said Venezuela's authoritarian regime is prepared for additional retaliation from the U.S., one of the crisis-torn nation's principal trade partners, including wide-reaching sanctions on its beleaguered economy and oil industry. Photographer: Wil Riera/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Bloomberg via Getty Images