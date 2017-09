Après Irma et avant José, course contre la montre aux Antilles

A deserted street is seen in the seashore town of Moule in Guadeloupe, evacuated during Hurricane Irma, and now preparing for Jose to strike, September 8, 2017. Officials on the island of Guadeloupe, where French aid efforts are being coordinated, suspended boat crossings to the hardest-hit territories of St. Martin and St. Barts where 11 people have died. Two days after Hurricane Irma swept over the eastern Caribbean, killing at least 17 people and devastating thousands of homes, some islands b | HELENE VALENZUELA via Getty Images