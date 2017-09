Mort de Pierre Bergé, l'homme d'affaires et ex-compagnon d'Yves Saint-Laurent

Co-founder of Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) Couture House and YSL's lifelong partner Pierre Berge poses in the Majorelle garden in Marrakesh November 26, 2010. Pierre Berge was in Marrakesh to open the "Yves Saint Laurent and Morocco" exhibition, which presents the YSL creations that have been inspired by Morocco. The exhibition, which runs till March 18, 2011, is held in the Majorelle garden owned by the Yves Saint Laurent-Pierre Berge Foundation. REUTERS/Jean Blondin (MOROCCO - Tags: FASHION SOCI | Jean Blondin / Reuters