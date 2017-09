Au moins 10 morts et 7 disparus dans les îles françaises après le passage d'Irma

TOPSHOT - A photo taken on September 7, 2017 shows damage in Orient Bay on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma.France, the Netherlands and Britain on September 7 rushed to provide water, emergency rations and rescue teams to territories in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Irma, with aid efforts complicated by damage to local airports and harbours. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which is divided between the Netherlands and France, whe | LIONEL CHAMOISEAU via Getty Images