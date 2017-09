DAKHINPARA, BANGLADESH - SEPTEMBER 08: Rohingya Muslim refugees wade through water after arriving by boat from Myanmar on September 08, 2017 in Whaikhyang Bangladesh. Thousands of Rohingya continue to cross the border after violence erupted in Myanmar's Rakhine state when the country's security forces allegedly launched an operation against the Rohingya Muslim community. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Dan Kitwood via Getty Images