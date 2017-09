270.000 Rohingyas de Birmanie en fuite, près d'un tiers de la communauté du pays

COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH - SEPTEMBER 8: Rohingya Muslims, fled from ongoing military operations in Myanmars Rakhine state, make their way to enter Bangladesh at Naf River, the border of Bangladesh and Myanmar, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on September 8, 2017. Violence erupted in Myanmars Rakhine state on Aug. 25 when the countrys security forces launched an operation against the Rohingya Muslim community. It triggered a fresh influx of refugees towards neighboring Bangladesh, though the country se | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images