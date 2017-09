Crise des Rohingyas: Suu Kyi sort de son silence et dénonce la ... "désinformation"

A rohingya woman carries her child in a sling while walks through in hill after crossing the border into Bangladesh near cox's bazar area, teknaf. September 5, 2017 A total of 87,000 mostly Rohingya refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since violence erupted in neighbouring Myanmar on August 25, the United Nations said today, amid growing international criticism of Aung San Suu Kyi. Around 20,000 more were massed on the border waiting to enter, the UN said in a report. (Photo by Mushfiqul Alam/ | NurPhoto via Getty Images