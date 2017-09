La question des frontières entre le Maroc et l'Algérie s'invitera au 1er Salon du livre maghrébin

A soldier walks on the Algerian side of the Algeria-Morocco border as Algerian flags sway in the wind, near Tlemcen, at a border post in the Marsat Ben M'Hidi region, on July 14, 2011. Morocco's King Mohammed VI may be pressing hard for better relations with neighbouring Algeria and the re-opening of the border, but the unresolved Western Sahara question stands in the way of any real progress, analysts say. Morocco closed the border following a 1994 Islamist militant attack in Marrakesh, which i | FAROUK BATICHE via Getty Images