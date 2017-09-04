Maroc
Édition: mg

Kate Middleton et le prince William attendent leur troisième enfant

 |  Par
Publication: Mis à jour:
DARREN STAPLES KATE WILLIAM
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave Manchester Town Hall after attend a paving stone ceremony for Victoria Cross recepients, at the Manchester Cenotaph in Manchester, Britain October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples | Darren Staples / Reuters
Imprimer

ROYAUME-UNI - Et de trois. Ce lundi 4 septembre, Kensington Palace a annoncé que le prince William et sa femme Kate Middleton attendaient leur troisième enfant.

Plus d'informations à venir...

LIRE AUSSI:
 

Discussions