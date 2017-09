Connaissiez-vous la signification du drapeau amazigh?

A man waves the Amazigh flag as thousands of mourners attend the funeral procession and burial of Hocine Ait-Ahmed, one of the fathers of Algeria's struggle for independence and a key opposition figure, in the Algerian village of Ait Ahmed on January 1, 2016. Ait-Ahmed's remains arrived in Algiers from Switzerland, where he died at the age of 89, for a state funeral the previous day before being transferred to his home village for his burial. The Amazighs, or Berbers, are the ethnicity indigenou | FAROUK BATICHE via Getty Images