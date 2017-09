Réception prochaine d'une polyclinique et d'une clinique d'accouchement à Alger

An Algerian doctor prepares a vaccine dose against the H1N1 flu at 'Beni Mesouss' hospital, on December 30, 2009 in Algiers. Algeria launched a national swine flu vaccination campaign on Wednesday. The vaccination campaign will be carried out in six phases to cover public and private health personnel, pregnant women, staff involved in core and strategic activities, all patients suffering from chronic diseases, children and teenagers over six months to 14 years of age, announced the Ministry of | FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images