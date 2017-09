Le Kenya entre louanges et incertitudes après l'annulation de la présidentielle

Judges stand to deliver their verdict at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on September 1, 2017, ordering a new presidential election within 60 days after cancelling after cancelling the results of last month's poll. Kenya's Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days. / AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images) | SIMON MAINA via Getty Images