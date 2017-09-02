Sur Instagram ou au naturel? La star du fitness Chessie King montre l'envers du décor
BEAUTÉ - Sur Instagram, il fait plus beau, les corps sont plus minces et élancés, les sourires parfaits. Pour prendre ces précieux clichés, rien n'est laissé au hasard, ni au naturel. Les stars du réseau social sont de plus en plus nombreuses à montrer l'envers du décor.
C'est le cas par exemple de Chessie King, une blogueuse et coach fitness qui vit à Londres. Sur son compte Instagram elle n'hésite pas à montrer comment un legging remonté sur le ventre peut tout changer à une photo... Tout comme une pose, un sourire ou un état d'esprit.
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT... @gracefituk & I are expecting 👶🏼🍼💛 Joking, I'm just super duper bloated AGAIN. These photos are literally a second apart & what I really wanted to share with those that do suffer from bloating is YOU ARE NOT ALONE. It's so sore & uncomfortable & sometimes leaves me unable to actually walk because I'm bent over in agony. But people see the right way more than they see the left. I could've just posted the right photo with the life saving @NikeWomen @JDwomen leggings that suck EVERYTHANKK IN but no, I was reaaaallly struggling & wanted to show you what I was reaaallly feeling. My top tips for bloating, because boy has it happened enough to talk from experience 🤰🏼 • If you can, get into child's pose, or cat/cow. Let that tummy hang out. • Drink peppermint tea, but don't down it all in one. Just little sips ☕️ • Wear loose clothes, having tight high waisted is the worst & makes you feel even more self conscious about it • Avoid alcohol or any thing too heavily spiced/flavoured. Just stick to simple, easily digestible foods • Remember it will go down, it's horrible at the time & can change your mood but after a good nights sleep & all the above. You'll be feeling back to normal 🌈 Sending all my love to my fellow 'bloaters'... we're just prepping our minds for when we are actually preggerssss... it's a trial membership every time it happens! 💁🏼
"Grosse annonce, je suis enceinte. Blague, je suis juste super ballonnée, ENCORE. Ces photos ont été prises littéralement à une seconde d'intervalle et ce que je voulais vraiment partager avec ceux qui sont ballonnés, c'est que vous n'êtes pas seuls! C'est tellement douloureux et inconfortable et parfois cela m'empêche de marcher parce que je suis pliée en deux. Mais les gens ne voient pas ça. J'aurais pu publier la bonne photo mais j'étais vraiment mal et je voulais vous montrer ce que je ressentais vraiment."
Put your hand up if your thighs touch when you sit down 🙋🏼 Keep your hand up if you've ever looked at those goddesses on Instagram & wondered why theirs don't 🙋🏼🙋🏼 No matter how much 'body confidence' I share with you on here, I still really struggle with my legs when I'm sat down. When I'm in a bikini or shorts I look down & I immediately want to cover them up. They spread out like marshmallows & not even tasty-I-want-to-eat-you marshmallows. BUT unlike a year ago, I now snap out of it & remind myself what my legs do for me. They walk me everywhere, they make me jump AND they carry my torso my arms, my head & all 6 foot of me errryday. So next time you look down at your legs & they're touching, getting cosy with each other & making friends... just have a little think what they do for you & send a little bitta love down there. There's so much more to life! 💛 The blue pool, blue skies & tanned toned legs holiday photos are what you think people want to see but actually, I would much rather show you rainy season grey skies & how my thighs reaaaally look when I'm horizontal 👙 I think the derogatory names out there for 'bigger legs' like Thunder Thighs, Tree Trunks are a big reason for the leg hate. So... to all ma girls who have ever felt too conscious to wear short shorts, lets hold hands & scream from the roof tops ALLLL HAIL THICK THIGHS THAT TOUCH, modern day society will NOT tell us what size they 'should' be 💃🏼
"Levez la main si vos cuisses se touchent quand vous vous asseyez, gardez la main levée si vous avez déjà regardé ces déesses d'Instagram en vous demandant pourquoi ce n'était pas leur cas. Peu importe combien de "confiance en moi et dans mon corps" je partage avec vous ici, j'ai toujours beaucoup de mal avec mes jambes quand je m'assois. Quand je suis en maillot de bain ou en short et que je les regarde, je veux immédiatement les couvrir. Elles s'étalent comme des chamallows et pas des chamallows qui donnent envie. MAIS à l'inverse d'il y a un an, je me rappelle de ce que mes jambes font pour moi. Elles m'amènent partout, elles me font sauter et elles portent mon torse, mes bras, ma tête tous les jours."
💃🏼|🙅🏼 Left photo: Favourited out of the 8 taken & posted. Right photo: Immediately deleted & forgotten about. Both photos unedited & seconds between them. I do so many of these but this one is my scariest & most exposing so far. I was going through my recently deleted folder ready to 'delete all' but saw the right photo & recovered it. I felt this sense of guilt that I'd deleted it & posted the left one. A year ago I would've been left feeling so unhappy by how I look on the right & deleted it forever like it never happened but it was a huge reminder for me today that Instagram can be such a 'perfection trap'. I'm clearly super happy in the right one after @brontekingg had cracked a hilarious joke, I don't hate it but the lighting isn't 'flattering' nor is the way I'm holding my body or the angle of it but it's ME. Both of the photos are me 🙋🏼 I am proud of how I feel about my body looking at these photos. I feel like I look healthy in both & look after myself but also live without controlling myself like I have done in the past. So your Monday Motivation all the way from Singapore: People post the best photo out of a bunch taken... I know it's said a lot these days but it helps me a huge amount too. If you see a photo of yourself in 'bad' lighting or an 'unflattering angle' just remind yourself how beautiful you are & that you're ALLOWED to look like that. We were not made to be Barbie dolls who LOOK insanely good 24/7, we were made to be humans who FEEL insanely good 24/7 💛
"À gauche, ma préférée des huit photos que j'ai prises. À droite: celle que j'ai tout de suite supprimée et oubliée. Les deux photos ne sont pas retouchées et ont été prises à quelques secondes d'intervalle. Je fais souvent ce genre de choses mais cette photo est celle où je m'expose le plus jusqu'à présent. Je regardais les photos dans mon fichier "photos supprimées" pour pouvoir le vider mais j'ai vu cette photo. Je me suis sentie coupable de l'avoir effacée et d'avoir publié la photo de gauche. Il y a encore un an, je me serai sentie tellement mal de ressembler à la photo de droite et je l'aurais effacée comme si de rien n'était mais il s'agit d'un immense rappel pour moi qu'Instagram peut être un "piège de perfection". [...] Ces deux photos me représentent. Je suis fière de ce que je ressens quant à mon apparence. J'ai l'impression que je suis en bonne forme sur les deux photos, que je prends soin de moi mais aussi que je vis sans tout contrôler comme je le faisais dans le passé."
High waisted 👙: Gives the illusion of a smaller waist ✔️ Increases body confidence ✔️ Good for those 'bloated' days ✔️ Low waisted 👙: Reveals the 'life handles' ✔️ Nowhere to hide ✔️ For those days you feel like a superwoman ✔️ I only ever used to wear high waisted bikinis, I felt so self conscious in anything low waisted... But now I wear both depending on how I feel (maybe not a rolled down high waisted like the right photo as it squeezes everything up!) Find styles that suit YOU & your body, the first step to body confidence on holiday is feeling comfortable in your bikini. So as I've said before, try on loads & loads of different styles in your living room, dance around in them & see which one you feel most like Wonder Woman in because you DESERVE to feel amazing 💃🏼
"La taille haute donne l'illusion d'une taille plus fine, cela augmente sa confiance en son corps, c'est bien pour les jours où vous êtes ballonnés. La taille basse dévoile les poignées d'amour, ne cache rien, pour les jours où vous vous sentez comme superwoman. J'avais l'habitude de ne porter que des tailles hautes, je me sentais tellement nue dans les tailles basses. Mais maintenant je porte les deux suivant mon humeur."
THE STRUGGLE YOU DON'T SEE ON INSTAGTAM... the 15 minute try-to-squeeze-into-the-jeans dance before the photo 👖 Every girl will agree it's a fight you will never loose, no matter how much sweat, sounds of ripping & loss of blood flow... we will NOT let them win! 💃🏼 Let's see more of the right photo take over our Instagram feed please! Who's with me?! These @freddyukireland jeans are pretty magic though, definitely live up to their hype & my tall girls... THEY COVER THE ANKLES! What a dream hey! 💭
You know what I LOVE about people sharing these photos on Instagram, they make ME feel normal & even more okay with not being perfect 🙋🏼 I know social media has bad press with links to depression in young people BUT if you're following the right people, it can also remind you that you're not alone. The people that actually take their responsibility seriously & help educate you are the ones that should be taking over your newsfeed 💛 Some comparison photos are done very badly, with hope they come across 'real' but hopefully you're starting to filter out your Instagram just to make it purely positive. Like everything in life, you can choose whether social media makes you feel good or bad. There are so many wonderful people trying to share their stories & support you through social media, I've shared some of my faaavs on my story 👀 Andddd whilst I'm talking about stories, I absolutely love being able to show you ME, from smiley jumpy chess to sweaty mess to the times I need YOUR support... They're like my own mini vlogs 🎥 Workouts are always better when your @nikewomen @jdwomen shortshorts match your @womensbest BCAAs & shaker 🦄 #womensbest
"Vous savez ce que j'adore quand les gens partagent ces photos sur Instagram? Ils me font me sentir normale et même ok avec le fait que je ne suis pas parfaite. Je sais que les réseaux sociaux ont mauvaise presse, qu'ils ont un lien avec la dépression chez les jeunes MAIS si vous suivez les bonnes personnes, cela vous rappelle aussi que vous n'êtes pas seuls."
Unlike a broken arm or a fractured leg, deafness is something you can't see 👂🏼 It's something more than 900,000 people live with in the U.K. everyday & I'm one of them who just smiles through it with only my close friends & family who know. A stranger would never know from looking at me that 6 months ago I lost 70% of hearing in my right ear suddenly, paired with tinnitus. I haven't heard silence since it happened as the high pitched ringing is continuous & some days unbearable. It has taken a long time to adjust & has caused me a lot of distress. This is a bit scary for me to say but it's a journey I want to share with all of you. After trying everything to bring it back & nothing helping as of yet, the next step is a hearing aid. At the moment it's like I'm walking around with a broken leg without a crutch. This is all new & pretty overwhelming for me so I really need your help. I want to work with a deaf or hard of hearing charity & really don't know where to start with getting an aid fitted. If anyone has been through a similar thing or knows of anyone who's lost their hearing suddenly it would be amazing if you could comment below please. I'm still having treatment at @chiro.london which really is helping my overall spine health & well being. No matter what you're going through, you are NOT alone 💛
"À l'inverse d'un bras ou d'une jambe cassée, la surdité est quelque chose que vous ne pouvez voir. [...] Un étranger ne saurait jamais en me regardant qu'il y a six mois, j'ai perdu 70% de mon audition du côté droit."
We've all seen hundreds of these but they really do help me 1. Be honest with you & 2. Feel body confident in myself 💃🏼 I'll let you into a little secret... @mathewlcarter was snapping away like the amazing boyfriend he is & I stopped half way through to say I really felt uncomfortable. He asked why & I said I just feel like my legs look chunky. You see so many girls on their tiptoes 'posing' & I'm guilty of it too. It makes your legs look leaner & longer... but in reality, yes I am nearly 6 foot & I'm lucky to have long legs, but they are still the part of my body I feel conscious of. I know some of these 2 photo 'posing' 'natural' posts are done wrongly & they actually make you feel worse about your body, but a lot are done in the right way & really help me. Even though I preach body confidence & 'embracing the wobble' I still have moments where I feel like I want to hide my legs... but what's different is how I deal with it. I give myself a little prep talk & shake off that negativity & remind myself what they do for me! They carry me round every day & are strong mother f🍿🍿kers. I then just stopped 'posing' & smiled the biggest smile I possible could & it completely changed my mood. It's okay to find your 'pose' you feel comfortable in in photos, the tiptoe, the hip to the side, the one leg in front of the other... but it's even better to feel comfortable just standing flat foot on the ground, smiling like the grinch 🙋🏼 Rashie - @une_piece @seen_group 🍉
I want you to do something for me this evening. Try the 'instagram booty pose' in the closest mirror to you... Put your hand up if you have 'life handles' like me in the right 🙋🏼 I've preached before & I'm not going to stop anytime soon... these bits are the parts of your life that you love. The nights out with your friends, the family pack of popcorn you didn't share, the seconds/thirds/fourths of Sunday roast with your family... the FUN in your life, the memories 💛 Yes I can show you ma 🍑 & cover up the squishy bits but I also want you to know that you're not alone & it is OKAY to look like the right 💃🏼 I'd much prefer to look back on my life when I'm old & wrinkly knowing I had allll the fun compared to having the most boring stories 'but at least I didn't have rolls when I bent back for that booty pose'!
"I wish I had smaller legs" "I wish I had bigger boobs" "I wish a flatter tummy" Put your hand up if you've thought at least one of the above? 🙋🏼🙋🏼🙋🏼(3 times because I've said them all). Well guess what, you CAN have all 3, without any hard work, any sense of achievement, all in the space of a few seconds & an editing app 🙄 I've pumped up my melons & peach, slimmed down my legs & pulled in my tummy to show you how easy it is to do. YOU DON'T NEED big boobies or a huge bottom or a sucked in tummy to be amazing, it's all about you as a person. It's what's going on in that head of yours & the energy that oozes out of you that matters. No matter how 'confident' I feel in my body, there's always a teeny tiny voice in my head that comes through. If I looked at the photo on the left a year ago I would've seen chunky thighs & would've wished to look like the photo on the right BUT now I see strong, powerful thighs that can deadlift 90kg+. The body shape on the right is definitely achievable with hard work for some people but for others, like me, it's unachievable. We just gatta accept that one of our legs is bigger than some people's legs put together! A really important thing for me is that when people see me in real life, they see exactly what they say on here. If I edited my photos like the right, people would see me face to face & be like HELLLLL SHE DOUBLED IN SIZE (& got a boobiejob) So before you go 'wishing' you were that girl on instagram looking like the right photo, think about a few things... 1. She's probably worked very hard for that hot bod. 2. Everybody is a different shape, some people, no matter how many times they workout a week & eat well won't be able to get those proportions! 3. The photo could've been played with a little. Smoothed, edited, 'touched up'... Disclaimer: My whole body is made out of popcorn & my thighs are clearly the hungriest part of me 🍿👀
"J'aimerais avoir des jambes plus fines, j'aimerais avoir de plus gros seins, j'aimerais avoir le ventre plus plat. Levez votre main si vous vous êtes dits l'une de ces trois phrases. Je lève la main trois fois parce que je les ai toutes dites."
No matter what shape, size, height you are... never ever apologise for wearing a bikini 👙 The way you hold yourself speaks a thousand words. It changes how you look & how you feel. Shoulders back, chest open = confidence. Even if you're not feeling super comfortable, this posture oozes 'I'm slaying this bikini' Hunched over, slouchy = 'sorry I'm wearing this, I shouldn't be' YES YOU SHOULD. After so many questions since Ibiza bikini photos, I've filmed my top tips for SLAYING YOUR BIKINI 💛 I want you to try something for me now. Whether you're standing or sitting. Roll your shoulders forward & let that belly hang out. Notice how it makes you feel. Now, open up that chest & pull those shoulders back. You've grown a few inches & how do you feel now? Body confidence is a feeling, it's something you slowly find when you start thinking a different way. It's not just about 'losing a few pounds' or 'dropping a dress size'. With summer holidays coming at you like a rocket, I want to help you feel like the GODDESS YOU ARE in every outfit, bikini or you're favourite dress 💃🏼
"Peu importe votre silhouette, votre taille, ne vous excusez jamais de porter un maillot deux pièce. La façon dont vous vous tenez vaut mille mots. Cela change votre apparence et la façon dont vous vous sentez."
