Quand la rentrée scolaire au Japon rime avec pic de suicide des enfants

Japanese schoolgirls walk on a street in Tokyo on September 1, 2017.As Japan's schools reopened Friday after summer holidays, a day when suicides among young people spike, celebrities reached out to at-risk kids and one Tokyo zoo offered refuge to petrified pupils in a bid to tackle the mental health crisis. For some schoolkids, the thought of returning to school sends their stress levels soaring, as they battle fears ranging from schoolyard bullies to doing poorly on exams. / AFP PHOTO / Toru Y | TORU YAMANAKA via Getty Images