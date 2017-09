Il n'y a "aucune preuve convaincante" de la mort du chef de l'EI Abou Bakr al-Baghdadi, selon un responsable militaire américain

A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. There had previously been reports on social media that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi would make his first public appearance since his Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) changed its name to t | Reuters TV / Reuters