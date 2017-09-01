Les musulmans célèbrent l'Aïd El Adha à travers le monde (PHOTOS)

Les musulmans célèbrent ce vendredi 01 septembre l'Aïd El Adha (la Fête du Sacrifice) à travers le monde, pour commémorer la bonne volonté du prophète Ibrahim, prêt à sacrifier son fils selon la volonté de Dieu, qui lui a plutôt envoyé un mouton à sacrifier.

Comme chaque année, les musulmans ont fêté ce matin l'Aïd El Adha dans la joie, au moment où deux millions de pèlerins musulmans en Arabie saoudite se livraient, sous haute sécurité, au rituel de la lapidation de Satan à Mina, qui avait tourné au drame il y a deux ans.

1 Rome - Italie Stefano Montesi - Corbis via Getty Images ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 1: Members of the Muslim community perform Eid al-Adha the 'Feast of Sacrifice', which marks the end of the annual pilgrimage or Hajj to the Saudi holy city of Mecca, at Piazza Vittorio square,in Rome's Esquilino multi-ethnic quarter on September 1, 2017 in Rome, Italy. The Feast of the Sacrifice, Islam's most important holiday. (Photo by Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

2 Damas - Syrie Anadolu Agency via Getty Images DAMASCUS, SYRIA - SEPTEMBER 1: Syrian people visit the graves of their relatives during the first day of the Eid Al Adha at the region under Assad Regime's controlled in Damascus, Syria on September 1, 2017. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

3 Jakarta - Indonésie NurPhoto via Getty Images A group of men slaughtered cows as a sacrifice for Eid al-Adha at Mosque of As-Sukur in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 1, 2017. (Photo by Anton Raharjo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

4 Kiev - Ukraine Anadolu Agency via Getty Images KIEV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 01: Foods and desserts are distributed as Muslims gather to perform the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Ar-Rahma Mosque in Kiev, Ukraine on September 01, 2017. (Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

5 Gaza - Palestine Pacific Press via Getty Images GAZA, NORTHERN GAZA, PALESTINE - 2017/09/01: Thousands of Muslims participated in the morning prayers of Eid al-Adha in North Gaza. (Photo by Ramez Habboub/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

6 Kiev - Ukraine Anadolu Agency via Getty Images KIEV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 01: Muslims greet each other as they gather to perform the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Ar-Rahma Mosque in Kiev, Ukraine on September 01, 2017. (Photo by Vladimir Shtanko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

7 Londres - Angleterre Rob Stothard via Getty Images LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: A family ride on dodgems in Burgess Park during the first day of Eid al-Adha celebrations on September 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

8 Gibraltar Anadolu Agency via Getty Images GIBRALTAR - SEPTEMBER 1: People greet each other after performing the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Ibrahim-al-Ibrahim Mosque during the first day of Eid Al-Adha in Gibraltar, British overseas territory in southern Europe on September 1, 2017. (Photo by Josep Vecino/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

9 Abidjan - Côte d'Ivoire SIA KAMBOU via Getty Images A man carries a sheep during the Eid al-Adha celebrations in the Adjame district of Abidjan on September 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Sia KAMBOU (Photo credit should read SIA KAMBOU/AFP/Getty Images)

10 Salé - Maroc Anadolu Agency via Getty Images SALE, MOROCCO - SEPTEMBER 01: Muslims gather to perform the Eid Al-Adha prayer in Sale, Morocco on September 01, 2017. (Photo by Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

11 Sarajevo - Bosnie Anadolu Agency via Getty Images SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - SEPTEMBER 01: A boy poses as Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Adha after performing prayer at Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 01, 2017. (Photo by Mustafa Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

12 Narathiwat - Thaïlande MADAREE TOHLALA via Getty Images A Child holds on to a man during morning prayers in the Eid al-Adha festival in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on September 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Madaree TOHLALA (Photo credit should read MADAREE TOHLALA/AFP/Getty Images)

13 Saint-Petersbourg - Russie Anadolu Agency via Getty Images SAINT-PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Muslims perform the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Quarter Mosque in St. Petersburg, Russia on September 01, 2017. (Photo by Sergey Mihailicenko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

14 Kaboul - Afghanistan Anadolu Agency via Getty Images KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Muslims greet each other as they gather to perform the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Shah E Doshamshira Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 01, 2017. (Photo by Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)