Elections municipales : Quelle chance pour les indépendants ?

A Tunisian man casts his vote on December 21, 2014 at a polling station Ariana near Tunis. The second round vote pits 88-year-old favourite Beji Caid Essebsi, leader of the anti-Islamist Nidaa Tounes party, against incumbent Moncef Marzouki, who held the post through an alliance with the moderate Islamist movement Ennahda. AFP PHOTO / FETHI BELAID (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images) | FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images