Traite des enfants en Tunisie, le phénomène en chiffres. Les Africains en sont les premières victimes?

From left, Christy (14), Rony (10) look at the camera during a traffic signal on Thursday , July, 20 2017 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Christy has been working as a driver for a year and Rony working around two weeks as a helperand want to be a driver soon, Rony said. According to the labour law in Bangladesh the minimum age for employment is 14 years. The enforcement of such labour law is virtually impossible in Bangladesh because most of child labourer are employed in the internal sector such as smal | NurPhoto via Getty Images