Le footballeur tunisien Aymen Abdennour explique son choix de rejoindre l'Olympique de Marseille

Olympique de Marseille's newly recruited player, Tunisien defender Aymen Abdennour (C), holds his new jersey next to Olympique de Marseille French president Jacques-Henri Eyraud (R) and Olympique de Marseille's sportive manager Andoni Zubizarreta during his official presentation, on August 30, 2017 at the Robert-Louis Dreyfus training centre in Marseille, southern France. Tunisian international defender Aymen Abdennour has joined Marseille on loan from Valencia, the French club announced on Augu | BORIS HORVAT via Getty Images