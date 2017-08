Pas de plan B à la place de la solution à deux Etats israélien et palestinien

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - AUGUST 29: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L) shakes hands with Prime Minister of Palestine Rami Hamdallah (R) as they pose for a photo during an official ceremony at Prime Ministry building due to Guterres' official visit in Ramallah, West Bank on August 29, 2017. (Photo by Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images