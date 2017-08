Après le tir de missile de la Corée du Nord, le réveil glaçant des Japonais au son des sirènes d'alertes

A woman looks at a television news displaying warnings via the 'J-alert' system in Tokyo on August 29, 2017, following a North Korean missile test that passed over Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on August 29 that he and US President Donald Trump agreed to hike pressure on North Korea after it launched a ballistic missile over Japan, in Pyongyang's most serious provocation in years. / AFP PHOTO / Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images) | KAZUHIRO NOGI via Getty Images