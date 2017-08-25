Elle fait de ses smoothie bowls de véritables œuvres d'art

PETIT DÉJEUNER - Ils sont colorés, chargés de fruits, de graines et de fleurs. Les smoothie bowls de Rachel Lorton (repérés par Insider) sont en plus - malgré ce que les couleurs pourraient laisser penser - réalisés à partir de produits entièrement naturels.

Car pour réaliser ces couleurs, cette Américaine mélange des yaourts à base de lait de coco avec des poudres de baie de goji, de spiruline ou de curcuma. On vous laisse admirer son coup de main dans la vidéo ci-dessus.

Et si le terme de smoothie bowl ne vous dit rien, sachez qu'il s'agit d'un smoothie (à base donc de fruits frais ou congelés, de lait et de céréales), placé dans un bol, sur lequel on dispose de manière "instagramable" des fruits frais et secs, des graines, des épices...