Elle fait de ses smoothie bowls de véritables œuvres d'art
PETIT DÉJEUNER - Ils sont colorés, chargés de fruits, de graines et de fleurs. Les smoothie bowls de Rachel Lorton (repérés par Insider) sont en plus - malgré ce que les couleurs pourraient laisser penser - réalisés à partir de produits entièrement naturels.
Car pour réaliser ces couleurs, cette Américaine mélange des yaourts à base de lait de coco avec des poudres de baie de goji, de spiruline ou de curcuma. On vous laisse admirer son coup de main dans la vidéo ci-dessus.
Et si le terme de smoothie bowl ne vous dit rien, sachez qu'il s'agit d'un smoothie (à base donc de fruits frais ou congelés, de lait et de céréales), placé dans un bol, sur lequel on dispose de manière "instagramable" des fruits frais et secs, des graines, des épices...
Y'all..I literally unpacked one of my bowls today just so I could make one more bowl before the move! We start tomorrow by heading to get stuff stored in Oklahoma after our walk thru orientation. WOOHOO! 🎉 - Tutorial will be up soon! Happy Tuesday!! 🙋🏼 - Ingredients: 🌸 Banana 🌸 Granny Smith apple 🌸 Frozen mango 🌸 Coconut yogurt 🌸 @rawnice Blue Spirulina - Swirls were made with @so_delicious Vanilla Coconut Milk Yogurt mixed with natural powders: 🌀 Pink = @just_blends Pink Pitaya 🌀 Peach = @navitasorganics Goji 🌀 Yellow = @mrm_usa Turmeric 🌀 Green = yellow & blue 🌀 Blue = @rawnice Blue Spirulina 🌀 Purple = pink & blue --- #vegan#rawvegan#veganfoodporn#veganfoodshare#veganfoodlovers#dairyfree#cleaneating#foodporn#fitfood#protein#fruit#foodart#naturalfood#foodstyling#foodie#plantbased#veganfood#hclf#veganeats#smoothiebowls#smoothiebowl#eattherainbow#smoothie#foodsforthought#healthyeats#plantpowered#healthy#foodphotography#whatveganseat#ahealthynut
Happy Throwback Thursday! 💚 Taking it back to January today with this splatter party bowl. 💃🏼🎉 I've been swamped the last few days, but I promise to catch up with y'all today! Sending lots of love! 🙋🏼 --- Tutorial will be up in a bit! --- ⭐️ 2-3 cups baby kale & spinach ⭐️ 1 small green apple ⭐️ 1 cup mango ⭐️ 4 bananas ⭐️ Remaining dragonfruit from garnish ⭐️ 1 tsp @nowfoodsofficial Spirulina ⭐️ 1 scoop of @lyfefuel Vanilla Chai Protein ⭐️ About a cup of @drinkbananawave --- For splatter/swirls, I used @so_delicious Vanilla Coyo: 💛 Yellow = turmeric 💙 Blue = blue spirulina 💗 Pink = @mrm_usa Red Beet Powder --- #vegan#rawvegan#veganfoodporn#veganfoodshare#veganfoodlovers#dairyfree#cleaneating#foodporn#fitfood#protein#fruit#foodart#naturalfood#foodstyling#foodie#plantbased#veganfood#hclf#veganeats#smoothiebowls#smoothiebowl#eattherainbow#smoothie#smoothieart#tbt#plantpowered#healthy#foodphotography#whatveganseat#ahealthynut
Happy Tuesday, dear friends! 🙋🏼 I must say, I think this is my fav color I've created yet. Bluish purple gets me every time! 🤗 - I made this fruity goodness for @odilejp & @therawberry #FRESHANDFRUIT17 party! I may or may not have to make a fruit mandala entry also though! 😜 - Ingredients: 💙 @pitayaplus Smoothie Pack 💙 Bananas 💙 Frozen jackfruit 💙 Frozen pineapple 💙 @rawnice Blue Spirulina - Swirls were made with @so_delicious Vanilla Coconut Milk Yogurt mixed with natural powders (for color): 🌀 Blues = @rawnice Blue Spirulina 🌀 Pink = @just_blends Pink Pitaya - Tutorial coming soon!! --- #vegan#rawvegan#veganfoodporn#veganfoodshare#veganfoodlovers#dairyfree#cleaneating#foodporn#fitfood#protein#fruit#foodart#naturalfood#foodstyling#foodie#plantbased#veganfood#hclf#veganeats#smoothiebowls#smoothiebowl#eattherainbow#smoothie#foodsforthought#plantpowered#healthy#foodphotography#whatveganseat#ahealthynut
LIRE AUSSI: