La plus grande Samossa au monde fait 153 kg

Muslim Aid staff and volunteers work as they attempt to construct and cook the world's largest samosa at the East London Mosque in London on August 22, 2017.The record breaking samosa was prepared, cooked and served up by the international relief and development agency Muslim Aid at the East London Mosque. The samosa will go to feed the homeless in the neighbourhood as part of the traditional good deeds associated with the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. The samosa weighed 153 kilos and was cert | BEN STANSALL via Getty Images