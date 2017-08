An fireman struggles against a fire, late 01 September 2007 night in Tzarift, near Tlemcen, north-west of Algeria. Cooler temperatures in northern Algeria helped firefighters put out most of the blazes that have killed at least eight people and ravaged huge swathes of forest over the past 48 hours. AFP PHOTO STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images) | STR via Getty Images