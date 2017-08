Syrie: 42 civils tués dans de nouveaux raids de la coalition à Raqa

Smoke billows in an eastern area of the embattled northern Syrian city of Raqa on August 15, 2017, as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US backed Kurdish-Arab alliance, battle to retake the city from the Islamic State (IS) group. / AFP PHOTO / DELIL SOULEIMAN (Photo credit should read DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images) | DELIL SOULEIMAN via Getty Images