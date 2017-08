Attentats en Catalogne: deux suspects écroués, un troisième laissé libre

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 22, 2017 shows (from L)Mohamed Houli Chemlal, Driss Oukabir, Salah El Karib, and Mohamed Aallaa, suspected of involvement in the terror cell that carried out twin attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, escorded by Spanish Civil Guards from a detention center in Tres Cantos, near Madrid, on August 22, 2017 before being tranferred to the National Court.Under heavy security, police vans entered the National Court, which deals with terrorism cases, | STRINGER via Getty Images