Attentats en Espagne: la police tue le dernier suspect en cavale

Spanish policemen gather at the site where Moroccan suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub was shot on August 21, 2017 near Sant Sadurni d'Anoia, south of Barcelona, four days after the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks that killed 15 people.Spanish police said on August 21, 2017 that they have identified the driver of the van that mowed down pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, killing 13.The 22-year-old Moroccan Younes Abouyaaqoub is believed to be the last remaining member of a 12-man | JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images