Smartphones: les leaders Apple et Samsung face à la concurrence chinoise

Apple Inc. iPhones and iPad tablet computers are displayed for sale at an AT&T Inc. store in Newport Beach, California, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. AT&T Inc. shares surged the most in more than eight years after the telecommunications giant posted a surprise wireless subscriber gain in the second quarter, showing it can fend for itself in a cutthroat price war. An offer for unlimited wireless data, bundled with discounted streaming-TV service, helping AT&T bide its time while awaiting regu | Bloomberg via Getty Images