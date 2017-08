Finlande: l'attaque considérée comme terroriste, menée par un Marocain

TOPSHOT - Police officers detain a suspect, in the Finnish city of Turku where several people were stabbed, on August 18, 2017. Several people were stabbed in the southwestern Finnish city of Turku, police said after shooting and arresting a suspect. Public television station Yle reported that central Turku was on lockdown, with witnesses saying they had seen bodies lying on the ground in a busy area of the town. Businesses were shut. / AFP PHOTO / Kirsi Kanerva (Photo credit should read | KIRSI KANERVA via Getty Images