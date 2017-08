Trois Algériens blessés dans l'attentat de Las Ramblas à Barcelone

People gather next to flowers, candles and other items set up on the Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona as they pay tribute to the victims of the Barcelona attack, a day after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 100 on August 18, 2017.Police hunted for the driver who rammed a van into pedestrians on an avenue crowded with tourists in Barcelona, leaving 13 people dead and more than 100 injured, just hours before a second assault in a resort along the coast. / AFP | PASCAL GUYOT via Getty Images