En Grèce, des bibliothèques pour étancher la soif de lecture des réfugiés

Refugees read books at a library set up on the premises of an international non-governmental organisation (NGO) hosting Syrian and Afghan women and children, in central Athens on August 17, 2017.There are increasingly initiatives in Greece to offer reading and books to the tens of thousands of refugees stranded in the country. / AFP PHOTO / ARIS MESSINIS (Photo credit should read ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images) | ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images