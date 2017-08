Utiliser cet emoji dans vos e-mail vous fait paraître incompétent

Badges for participants of a Laughter Yoga class are displayed before a exercise for the staff at Ocean Park in Hong Kong July 10, 2014. Consultancy firm ?Inspire 2 Aspire? run Laughter Yoga classes for corporations which partner Mahesh Pamnani believes ease stress and increases productivity and creativity among staff. Laughter Yoga was first developed 1995 in Mumbai, India by Dr. Madan Kataria, and has over 600 clubs in 60 countries, according to Laughter Yoga International. REUTERS/Bobby Yip | Bobby Yip / Reuters