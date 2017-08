Mouton de l'Aid: baisse sensible des prix et amélioration de la qualité

An Algerian vendor wait for customers at a livestock market in preparation for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday or Feast of the Sacrifice, in Algiers, Algeria on Sept. 8, 2016. Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates what Muslims believe was Prophet Ibrahim's willingness (Abraham to Christians and Jews) to sacrifice his son. It is a festive holiday where it is traditional for men, women and children to dress in new clothing and spend time with their families outdoors. (Photo by B | NurPhoto via Getty Images