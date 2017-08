Un accro à internet meurt après une "cure de désintox" en Chine

BANGKOK, THAILAND - 2016/08/08: Thai teens play Pokémon GO at the Paragon shopping center. Thailand game Pokémon GO catch Pokémon came a bustle at Park Paragon tightly packed area. This is one of the most common types of Pokémon to catch all day. (Photo by Vichan Poti/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) | Vichan Poti/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Im